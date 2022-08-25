Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (GRP.U) & Its Rivals Financial Contrast

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) is one of 331 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple pays an annual dividend of $2.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple pays out 17.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.8% and pay out 113.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple 270.82% 21.04% 13.09% Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Competitors 15.07% 1.83% 2.40%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple $313.95 million $1.05 billion 4.30 Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Competitors $790.39 million $173.63 million 33.89

This table compares Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s competitors have a beta of 1.11, suggesting that their average stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple 0 0 1 0 3.00 Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Competitors 1840 11100 12883 270 2.44

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 17.23%. Given Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.1% of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, formerly known as Granite Real Estate Inc., is based in Toronto, Canada.

