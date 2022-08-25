Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $41.74, but opened at $39.90. Grocery Outlet shares last traded at $38.62, with a volume of 11,230 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $9,507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,182,975 shares in the company, valued at $83,018,539.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 250,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $9,507,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,182,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,018,539.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $958,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,917,449.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 557,710 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,778 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of -0.27.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.