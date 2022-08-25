Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.16% of Group 1 Automotive worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 35.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE GPI opened at $186.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.27. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.72 and a 12 month high of $212.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $12.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.56 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 44.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Group 1 Automotive

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total transaction of $181,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.