GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 27,958 Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 27,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Signify Health in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Signify Health by 293.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Signify Health in the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Signify Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SGFY. Cowen increased their price objective on Signify Health to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Signify Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet upgraded Signify Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Signify Health in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Signify Health to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Signify Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Signify Health Stock Up 1.2 %

SGFY opened at $28.02 on Thursday. Signify Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $29.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.72.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 40.14%. The company had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signify Health, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Signify Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Further Reading

