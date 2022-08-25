GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 47,175 Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 20,870 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Nextech Invest AG purchased a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,306,000. Novo Holdings A S boosted its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 553,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinnate Biopharma stock opened at $14.60 on Thursday. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $26.05. The company has a market capitalization of $644.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KNTE. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kinnate Biopharma from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Kinnate Biopharma from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.17.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

