GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 5,997 Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,997 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 96,575 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $2,632,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 574.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $575,000. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 12,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.61.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

Ross Stores Stock Performance

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $90.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $124.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.95. The company has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Ross Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.