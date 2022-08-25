GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,917,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,219,000 after buying an additional 174,596 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 8.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,955,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,130,000 after buying an additional 242,655 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,865,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,910,000 after buying an additional 12,031 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Kennametal by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,845,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,177,000 after purchasing an additional 35,719 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Kennametal by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,530,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,866,000 after acquiring an additional 59,629 shares during the period.

Shares of KMT opened at $25.58 on Thursday. Kennametal Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average of $27.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $530.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.09 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

KMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

