GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 474,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,581,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Schlumberger by 347.2% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 21,660 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its stake in Schlumberger by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 69,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB opened at $39.91 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.66. The company has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.01.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

