GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) by 169.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,331 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,421 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 142,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Ares Commercial Real Estate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACRE opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.21. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $16.48. The company has a market cap of $739.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.92%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACRE. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate to $14.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.