GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $545,000 in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 382,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,340,000 after buying an additional 11,601 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 67,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.13.

TSN opened at $79.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.99. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.39.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

