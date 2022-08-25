GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARQT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

ARQT opened at $23.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day moving average is $20.39. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.59 and a 52-week high of $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 10.75, a quick ratio of 10.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David W. Osborne sold 2,197 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $55,825.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 256,649 shares in the company, valued at $6,521,451.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 13,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $342,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,537,967.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David W. Osborne sold 2,197 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $55,825.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,521,451.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 374,963 shares of company stock worth $8,089,958. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

