GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 136,540 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,139,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $339.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.88.

NYSE PXD opened at $256.82 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $143.63 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.33 and a 200-day moving average of $240.56.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $8.57 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 11.12%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

