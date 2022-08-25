GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Stock Position in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) by 579.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,099 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in ironSource were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IS. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ironSource in the 4th quarter worth $1,415,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,554,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ironSource by 960.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 153,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 171,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ironSource by 214.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 514,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 350,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ironSource alerts:

ironSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IS opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.84, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.17. ironSource Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $13.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ironSource Company Profile

IS has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of ironSource from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.80.

(Get Rating)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.