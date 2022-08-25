GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $545,000 Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,873 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Evolent Health by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Evolent Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 32,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in Evolent Health by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 15,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Evolent Health by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently commented on EVH. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Evolent Health from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Evolent Health to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.
Insider Activity
Evolent Health Price Performance
EVH stock opened at $37.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average of $29.96. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $39.00.
Evolent Health Company Profile
Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evolent Health (EVH)
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.