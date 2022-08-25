GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $545,000 Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,873 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Evolent Health by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Evolent Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 32,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in Evolent Health by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 15,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Evolent Health by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVH. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Evolent Health from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Evolent Health to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Insider Activity

Evolent Health Price Performance

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 14,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $501,151.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 135,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,723,200.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Evolent Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 14,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $501,151.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 135,103 shares in the company, valued at $4,723,200.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Paul Johnson sold 18,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $628,783.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,702.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,269 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,410 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

EVH stock opened at $37.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average of $29.96. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $39.00.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Further Reading

