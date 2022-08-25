Guess’, Inc. (GES) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on September 23rd

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%.

Guess’ has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Guess’ has a payout ratio of 32.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Guess’ to earn $3.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Guess’ Price Performance

Shares of GES stock opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Guess’ has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $25.27. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $643.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.52 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 33.08%. Guess”s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guess’ will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GES. TheStreet cut Guess’ from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guess’

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Guess’ by 27.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Guess’ by 34.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Guess’ by 288.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Guess’ during the second quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Guess’ during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Stories

