Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Gulf Island Fabrication Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of GIFI stock opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61. The stock has a market cap of $68.14 million, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 0.78. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $4.62.

Get Gulf Island Fabrication alerts:

Institutional Trading of Gulf Island Fabrication

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the first quarter worth $50,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 36.1% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 63,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 16,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 716,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 21,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.12% of the company’s stock.

About Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.