GYG plc (LON:GYG) Insider Buys £55,112.81 in Stock

GYG plc (LON:GYG – Get Rating) insider Richard Anthony McGuire purchased 324,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £55,112.81 ($66,593.54).

GYG Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of LON:GYG opened at GBX 20 ($0.24) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 30.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 36.27. The company has a market capitalization of £9.32 million and a PE ratio of -1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.50. GYG plc has a 52-week low of GBX 17 ($0.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 71 ($0.86).

GYG Company Profile

GYG plc operates as a superyacht painting, supply, and maintenance company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Coatings and Supply. The company offers painting and other finishing services to yachts and superyachts. It is also involved in fairing and painting of superyachts; repainting and finishing of superyachts as part of a refitting program; and selling and delivering maintenance materials, consumables, spare parts, and equipment for the care and operation of superyachts.

