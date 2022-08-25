GYG plc (LON:GYG) Insider Buys £55,112.81 in Stock

GYG plc (LON:GYG – Get Rating) insider Richard Anthony McGuire purchased 324,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £55,112.81 ($66,593.54).
GYG Stock Up 5.3 %
Shares of LON:GYG opened at GBX 20 ($0.24) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 30.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 36.27. The company has a market capitalization of £9.32 million and a PE ratio of -1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.50. GYG plc has a 52-week low of GBX 17 ($0.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 71 ($0.86).
GYG Company Profile
Read More
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for GYG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GYG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.