Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 80,000 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $12,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bandwidth by 270.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Bandwidth by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Bandwidth by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Bandwidth by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 21,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 498,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,792,000 after purchasing an additional 54,981 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAND shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Bandwidth from $71.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bandwidth from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Bandwidth from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

In related news, COO Anthony Bartolo bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $158,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,105 shares of company stock valued at $22,113. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $16.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Bandwidth Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $110.60. The company has a market cap of $418.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average is $25.96.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

