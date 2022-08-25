Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 1,188 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in American International Group were worth $13,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in American International Group by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $54.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.36 and its 200 day moving average is $57.33. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.40 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

American International Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

