Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $10.34 Million Stock Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 270,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in IAA were worth $10,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in IAA by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,420,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,218 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in IAA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,790,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,108,000 after purchasing an additional 125,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in IAA by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,294,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,399,000 after purchasing an additional 192,369 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in IAA by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,138,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,059,000 after purchasing an additional 66,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in IAA by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,031,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,087,000 after purchasing an additional 352,537 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAA opened at $35.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.71. IAA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $61.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.58.

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. IAA had a return on equity of 88.51% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $520.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. IAA’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IAA. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barrington Research raised IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised IAA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

