Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $10.91 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,894 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Aflac were worth $10,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $271,422,000. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 18.8% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,902,000 after buying an additional 799,609 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $26,468,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,903,000 after buying an additional 379,178 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $20,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Down 0.1 %

Aflac stock opened at $61.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,338,959. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

