Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $11.87 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Allstate were worth $11,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $126.96 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.22. The firm has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Argus lowered Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

