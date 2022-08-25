Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $14.42 Million Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $14,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,035,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,415,000 after buying an additional 77,784 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,766,000 after buying an additional 789,308 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,459,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,401,000 after buying an additional 421,186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,658,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,687,000 after buying an additional 21,749 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 858,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,679,000 after buying an additional 380,242 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. New Street Research started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,388.18.

MELI stock opened at $898.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $799.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $919.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 189.85 and a beta of 1.68. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

