Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $10,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Freshpet by 6.8% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 6.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 396,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,723,000 after buying an additional 22,739 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 20.0% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 714,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,285,000 after buying an additional 118,800 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 111,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 37,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRPT shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Freshpet from $130.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.23.

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $47.30 on Thursday. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $159.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.61 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.16.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $146.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

