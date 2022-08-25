Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 4,267 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hershey were worth $13,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Hershey by 167.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 172,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,411,000 after buying an additional 108,210 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSY. Mizuho raised their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.64.

Insider Activity

Hershey Price Performance

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $1,045,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,808,828.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $1,045,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,808,828.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $334,000.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,203.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 861,438 shares of company stock worth $189,878,552 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HSY opened at $233.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $167.80 and a twelve month high of $234.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.036 dividend. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.67%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

