Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 8,335 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $11,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCL. First Command Bank boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 7.6 %

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $41.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.77. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.46. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $98.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 87.89% and a negative net margin of 95.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4190.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

