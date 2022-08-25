Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $10,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $405,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC opened at $88.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.41. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

