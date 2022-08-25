Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 10,356 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,687 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 10,356 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lyft were worth $12,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Lyft by 30.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 382,198 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $14,676,000 after buying an additional 89,688 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 52.8% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 121,667 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 42,058 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 40.2% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,556,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYFT opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average is $25.45.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. Lyft had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 46.36%. The company had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYFT. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.84.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $246,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,243. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

