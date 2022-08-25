Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 128,170 Shares of Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,601,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,170 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Volta were worth $10,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLTA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Volta by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Volta in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Volta in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Volta in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Volta in the fourth quarter worth $1,884,000. Institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VLTA shares. Roth Capital cut shares of Volta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Volta in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Volta from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Volta in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Volta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.06.

VLTA stock opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $353.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.11. Volta Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $14.34.

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had installed 2,264 chargers across 23 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

