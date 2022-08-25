Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 15,824 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,824 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sysco were worth $12,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Sysco by 3.5% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Sysco by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 141,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 23,747 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of Sysco by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 288,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 145,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Sysco by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

Sysco Trading Up 0.9 %

SYY stock opened at $86.05 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.