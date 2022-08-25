Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,734 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $13,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 437.7% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVB shares. Barclays cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.60.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 1.6 %

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $209.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.35 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.