Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,039 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ResMed were worth $11,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 5.3% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.5% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $223.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.28.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RMD. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.40.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,010,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,010,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $323,584.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,698,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,985 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,646. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

