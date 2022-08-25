Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 21,460 Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,355,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,460 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hyliion were worth $10,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 13,618.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 27.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HYLN opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $9.61.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HYLN. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

