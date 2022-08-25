Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 4,443 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 183,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,443 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $10,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,343,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,225,000 after buying an additional 5,679,231 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,590,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,933,000 after buying an additional 2,384,753 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,394,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,348,000 after buying an additional 1,960,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,865,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,952,000 after buying an additional 1,781,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,300,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,309 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 167,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $8,530,341.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,307,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,654,782.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $8,416,451.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,897,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,924,086.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 167,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $8,530,341.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,307,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,654,782.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 763,688 shares of company stock valued at $35,653,162. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZI shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.06.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $47.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.22 and its 200-day moving average is $46.47. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.31 and a 12-month high of $79.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.62.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

