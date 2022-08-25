Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,315,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,867,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Amryt Pharma in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amryt Pharma in the first quarter valued at $604,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amryt Pharma by 149.6% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 87,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares during the last quarter. Global Frontier Investments LLC increased its stake in Amryt Pharma by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Frontier Investments LLC now owns 435,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in Amryt Pharma by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 600,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 94,700 shares during the last quarter. 56.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amryt Pharma alerts:

Amryt Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMYT opened at $8.01 on Thursday. Amryt Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $512.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.41 and a beta of 0.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amryt Pharma ( NASDAQ:AMYT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Amryt Pharma had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $68.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.56 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amryt Pharma plc will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

About Amryt Pharma

(Get Rating)

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the Homozygous familial Hypercholesteraemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.