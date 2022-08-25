Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,635 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $11,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 252.8% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Price Performance

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $58.71 on Thursday. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $57.49 and a one year high of $89.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.00 and its 200 day moving average is $72.48. The stock has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Baxter International from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Baxter International from $82.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

Baxter International Profile

(Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Featured Articles

