Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stock Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 252,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $11,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Overstock.com by 272.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Overstock.com by 2,548.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OSTK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $69.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.71.

In related news, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,370 shares in the company, valued at $157,502.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.83 per share, with a total value of $28,830.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,326.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,502.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $27.05 on Thursday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 3.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average of $36.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $528.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.73 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business’s revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

