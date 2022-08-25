Head-To-Head Survey: Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) vs. a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) and a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Qurate Retail and a.k.a. Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qurate Retail 0.89% 11.81% 2.42% a.k.a. Brands -1.93% 1.27% 0.81%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Qurate Retail and a.k.a. Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qurate Retail $14.04 billion 0.09 $340.00 million $0.30 10.77 a.k.a. Brands $562.19 million 0.44 -$5.97 million ($0.13) -14.69

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Qurate Retail has higher revenue and earnings than a.k.a. Brands. a.k.a. Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qurate Retail, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

84.6% of Qurate Retail shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of a.k.a. Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Qurate Retail shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Qurate Retail and a.k.a. Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qurate Retail 0 2 0 0 2.00 a.k.a. Brands 0 5 5 0 2.50

Qurate Retail presently has a consensus target price of $4.10, suggesting a potential upside of 26.93%. a.k.a. Brands has a consensus target price of $7.14, suggesting a potential upside of 273.82%. Given a.k.a. Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe a.k.a. Brands is more favorable than Qurate Retail.

Summary

Qurate Retail beats a.k.a. Brands on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications. The company serves approximately 200 million homes worldwide. The company was formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation and changed its name to Qurate Retail, Inc. in April 2018. Qurate Retail, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

