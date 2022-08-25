Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stake Boosted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 116,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 48,010 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 367,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 93,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

NYSE HL opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $7.66.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0063 per share. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -15.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HL shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Roth Capital upgraded Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $6.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

