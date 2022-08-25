HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 61.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 8,366.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HEICO during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HEI shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of HEICO to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on HEICO from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.71.

HEICO Price Performance

HEI opened at $160.39 on Thursday. HEICO Co. has a 12-month low of $122.94 and a 12-month high of $165.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.00, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.52 and a 200-day moving average of $144.40.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $538.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.19 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 16.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.41%.

HEICO Profile

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Stories

