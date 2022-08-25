Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Helios Towers (LON:HTWS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 210 ($2.54) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.04% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Helios Towers from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 175 ($2.11) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Shares of LON HTWS opened at GBX 130.40 ($1.58) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 132.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 127.32. The company has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,077.62. Helios Towers has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 190.44 ($2.30).

In other news, insider Alison Baker acquired 8,000 shares of Helios Towers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £9,920 ($11,986.47).

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

