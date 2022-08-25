Hello Group (MOMO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 1st. Analysts expect Hello Group to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Hello Group has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Hello Group had a negative net margin of 21.82% and a negative return on equity of 24.64%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hello Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Hello Group stock opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $749.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hello Group has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $13.99.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MOMO. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Hello Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Hello Group from $8.10 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. China Renaissance raised shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hello Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hello Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hello Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,152 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hello Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,787,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,452,000 after acquiring an additional 259,934 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hello Group by 34.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,344,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,406 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hello Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,643,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,106,000 after purchasing an additional 129,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Hello Group by 269.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,029,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,329 shares in the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

