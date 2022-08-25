Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hess were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HES. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hess by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,690,265,000 after buying an additional 1,912,120 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hess by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,546,000 after buying an additional 193,943 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Hess by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,249,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,557,000 after buying an additional 12,132 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hess by 5.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,201,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $449,690,000 after buying an additional 227,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth $279,973,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HES stock opened at $123.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.13. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $66.20 and a 12-month high of $131.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.61.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $4,651,795.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hess from $153.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.92.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

