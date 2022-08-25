Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,165 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.3 %

HPE stock opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.04.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

