Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.32 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Hibbett in a research note issued on Monday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the company will earn $2.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.49. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hibbett’s current full-year earnings is $9.63 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Hibbett’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.33 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.20 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.00 EPS.

Hibbett Trading Down 5.5 %

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $57.36 on Wednesday. Hibbett has a twelve month low of $39.58 and a twelve month high of $101.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.86 and a 200-day moving average of $47.76. The firm has a market cap of $741.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.83.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.52%.

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 14.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Hibbett by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hibbett by 4.8% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hibbett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.