Highbridge Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 571,655 Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLHW)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLHW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 571,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.
Pearl Holdings Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PRLHW opened at $0.17 on Thursday. Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.16.
Pearl Holdings Acquisition Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pearl Holdings Acquisition (PRLHW)
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLHW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Pearl Holdings Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearl Holdings Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.