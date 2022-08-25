Highbridge Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 571,655 Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLHW)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLHW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 571,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PRLHW opened at $0.17 on Thursday. Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.16.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business in consumer-focused industries, including companies that participate in the lifestyle, technology, healthcare, and wellness sectors.

