Highbridge Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 29,139 Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 588.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,583,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,640 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,148,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Velodyne Lidar by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 232,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Velodyne Lidar

In related news, CTO Mathew Rekow sold 17,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $27,142.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,063,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,914.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Mathew Rekow sold 17,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $27,142.82. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,063,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,914.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Hall sold 2,260,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $1,875,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,816,136 shares of company stock worth $21,223,151. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Velodyne Lidar Price Performance

NASDAQ VLDR opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.18. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 384.36% and a negative return on equity of 65.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLDR. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

