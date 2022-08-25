Highbridge Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 352,429 NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVACW)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVACW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 352,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Separately, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

NorthView Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVACW opened at $0.09 on Thursday. NorthView Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10.

NorthView Acquisition Company Profile

NorthView Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on target businesses in the healthcare sector. The company was incorporated 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

