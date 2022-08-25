Highbridge Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBW)

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2022

Highbridge Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBWGet Rating) by 72.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925,515 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Stock Performance

SPKBW opened at $0.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.07. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $1.32.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPKBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBWGet Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.