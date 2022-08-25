Highbridge Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBW)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBW – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925,515 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Stock Performance

SPKBW opened at $0.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.07. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $1.32.

