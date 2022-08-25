Highbridge Capital Management LLC Has $115,000 Stock Holdings in 7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNAW)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNAW – Get Rating) by 144.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 383,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226,663 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 7 Acquisition were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 7 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000.

SVNAW stock opened at $0.23 on Thursday. 7 Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16.

7 Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

